'Great opportunity': Dozens attend event for free prom dresses in Raleigh

Local nonprofit gives away hundreds of free prom dresses to teens.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Organizers of a money saving opportunity for high school students didn't anticipate the turnout Saturday, when dozens of grateful teenagers lined up under threatening skies outside 4 North Blount Street in Raleigh.

"It's gonna rain, but that's okay cause we're gonna get a dress," said Kristine Berrobsi with a smile.

She and her classmates saved big bucks at a time when prices for many items continue to rise.

"Over a hundred dollars, especially now," Berrobsi said. "So this is a great opportunity."

The I Am Worth It Foundation arranged for the availability of prom dresses, hundreds of them in a variety of colors and sizes, and all free.

"We are a local nonprofit. We've been established for about a year now, and we provide scholarship funds for teenaged girls who've undergone trauma," said Jennifer Payne.

We saw miles of smiles as we made our way around the happy teens. Some took advantage of a free 360 video option they can post on social media that shows them modeling their dresses.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh native taking advantage of opportunities ahead of NFL Draft

"I'm sure my son and his wife are happy," said Stephanie Leach when asked about the savings for her family. "They can put that toward the accessories and whatnot."

"Then she needs to look at that," Leach said when we mentioned the free jewelry also provided for prom goers.

The organizers even arranged for personal shoppers, sorority girls from NC State with knowledge of fashion and sisterhood.

Taylor Moore of Zeta Tau Alpha said she responded to an email that stated:

"Hey, we're looking for people to help us make some girl's dream come true."

"So I sent it out to my sorority sisters, and we have lots of help today," Moore said.

The organizers plan to make the free prom dress day an annual opportunity, now that they've seen the level of interest from grateful teen girls who showed up on a soggy Saturday.