Raleigh native taking advantage of opportunities ahead of NFL Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Often times when the big local programs hold a pro day, they'll extend a courtesy invite to an outside player who could benefit from more eyes-in their quest to play at the next level. For one Raleigh native, that's exactly what happened for him in Durham earlier this week.

Colby Cooper played prep football at Rolesville High School, and eventually went on to play three seasons at Division II University of Charleston (WV). He was invited to workout in front of all 32 NFL teams at Duke's Pro Day on Monday.

"Honestly it's the best thing that can happen to me right now, coming from a Division II school," said Cooper. "Having to grind every day, get it out the mud to be here, it is surreal, but it's a blessing."

Cooper produced some great numbers in front of scouts, posting a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 10.1 broad jump, and a 4.38 short shuttle. All three of those times we're among some of the top times of the day. "I've been doing this (playing football) since I was knee-high, so it was really just another day in the office."

Cooper says he's proud to be someone positive the youth in the Raleigh area can look up to. "Just trying to be that person that they can look at and say, yeah, I can do it too."