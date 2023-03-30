Raleigh resident Bernice Bethea, a former teacher, thinks more schools should have metal detectors.

'Anything to keep kids safe': Parent considers bulletproof backpacks

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Security measures increased Thursday at Lee County High School. Metal detectors are going in and they'll stay in place through Friday.

The school was put on a soft lockdown earlier this week ago after an anonymous threat. That scare came just after the deadly Nashville school shooting.

Raleigh resident Bernice Bethea, a former teacher, thinks more schools should have detectors.

"We don't ever know who's who or what's what," said Bethea. "if that's the only thing that's going to keep them safe, that's a good thing."

Bulletproof backpacks are another option for parents.

TuffyPacks CEO Steve Naremore said sales have skyrocketed 500% since the Nashville school shooting and that there was a similar spike in orders after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Parents that were considering something like this - they know that it exists and it happens close to home - then they get serious about spending $125 to at least give their child a chance," said Naremore.

The ABC11 I-Team tested these bulletproof backpacks just a few years ago and took a Guard Dog model to a shooting range to see how well it held up vs. a conventional book bag.

A lieutenant from the private security firm Capitol Special Police fired a standard 9-mm handgun at close range and the bulletproof bag blocked two rounds.

When a 12-gauge shotgun was used, the backpack also successfully stopped the shell.

Some parents are considering them.

"Anything to keep your kids safe," said Wendell resident Jacqueline Davis.

Others worry about the message it'll send.

"I don't want them to feel that for sure they're not safe every day," said Durham resident Michelle Merritt.

The North Carolina Task Force for Safer Schools is in the process of reviewing ways to improve safety and one objective is to produce an annual statewide report.