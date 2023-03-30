On Tuesday the school was put into a soft lockdown following an anonymous threat. On Wednesday classes were canceled.

Lee County High School students return to class with new security measures

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some students will be returning to school this morning with new security measures in place.

Lee County high school students will return to class Thursday, but not before they go through metal detectors following threats at the school this week.

On Tuesday the school was put into a soft lockdown following an anonymous threat.

Officers searched the school classroom by classroom.

On Wednesday classes were canceled at the recommendation of Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Today students, staff and visitors will pass through detectors with personal items, including backpacks and bags.

If there is anything alerted, they would be subject to further searching.

This will happen today and tomorrow.