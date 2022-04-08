Interstate 40 chase ends in crash near Rock Quarry Road exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase on Interstate 40 ended with a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser mangled in a crash.The chase started in Johnston County when the driver refused to pull over, according to deputies. The chase then dragged on to I-40 and into Raleigh.NCSHP and Raleigh Police Department then joined in on the car chase.It all ended when the suspect crashed into two vehicles, including a State Highway Patrol cruiser, near the Rock Quarry Road exit on I-40.One person had to be taken to the hospital, but no other details have been released.Stay with ABC11.com as we gather more information about this.