Interstate 40 chase ends in crash near Rock Quarry Road exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase on Interstate 40 ended with a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser mangled in a crash.

The chase started in Johnston County when the driver refused to pull over, according to deputies. The chase then dragged on to I-40 and into Raleigh.

NCSHP and Raleigh Police Department then joined in on the car chase.

It all ended when the suspect crashed into two vehicles, including a State Highway Patrol cruiser, near the Rock Quarry Road exit on I-40.

One person had to be taken to the hospital, but no other details have been released.

Stay with ABC11.com as we gather more information about this.
