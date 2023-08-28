Tropical Storm Idalia forecasted to become major hurricane, projected track moves off NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to reach major hurricane status as it moves toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is near the coast of Cuba on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S.

The storm was about 125 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The center's latest update also has included a hurricane advisory for the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio.

Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast and approach Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 100 mph, becoming a Category 2 hurricane.

The exact track of the storm will determine impacts in the Triangle, but the projected path has moved more off the NC coast for the time being.

Rainfall is expected to start Wednesday, but become heavy in the night and into Thursday.

The amount of rain can lead to renewed flooding concerns and some stronger wind gusts could be seen across the area. Significant wind does not seem likely.

Once Idalia leaves the area, dry, comfortable and sunny weather looks to be in store as we move into the holiday weekend.