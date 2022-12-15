Soccer League For All

TOPSoccer is a place for children and adults of all abilities to take to the field, in their own way. The goal is not, if you win or lose, it's how you play the game.

Atwater, California -- In 2015, Aida Gois helped start McSwain TOPSoccer in Atwater, California. It's a league designed for children with all types of disabilities to come together and compete.

It's now expanded to include multiple teams for kids and adults. Six weekends out of the year, the league has been making dreams a reality for players and their families.

The league also provides a place where parents support and empathize with one another.

Everyone can go home with a smile on their face, and everyone can go home feeling like a winner.