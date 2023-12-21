WATCH LIVE

Fayetteville shooting now a homicide after 5-month-old baby dies

Thursday, December 21, 2023 7:10PM
Fayetteville infant, one other person shot
Police say the infant is being treated at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A double shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, Fayetteville Police said Thursday.

The announcement comes after a baby who was shot Tuesday died from her injuries.

Police identified the infant as 5-month-old Brooklyn Crumpler. She died at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. FPD originally listed her age as 6 months old.

Police learned about the shooting after a man arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

He turned out to be Brooklyn's father. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

The investigation led officers to the 2200 block of Nicky Avenue, where they found the infant.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead Detective D. Arnett at (910) 433-1163. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

