2 hurt in Fayetteville shooting, including 6-month-old infant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt, including a six-month-old infant, after a shooting in Fayetteville.
Police say the infant is now at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. The condition of the child is not known at this time.
Fayetteville police say a man arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
SEE ALSO: Man shot in the face on Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh Police say
Their investigation led them to Nicky Avenue.
That's where they found the infant who also had a gunshot wound.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.