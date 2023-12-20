2 hurt in Fayetteville shooting, including 6-month-old infant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt, including a six-month-old infant, after a shooting in Fayetteville.

Police say the infant is now at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. The condition of the child is not known at this time.

Fayetteville police say a man arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Their investigation led them to Nicky Avenue.

That's where they found the infant who also had a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.