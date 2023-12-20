WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 hurt in Fayetteville shooting, including 6-month-old infant

WTVD logo
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 12:16PM
2 hurt in Fayetteville shooting, including 6-month old infant
Police say the infant is now at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, but the condition of the child is unknown.
WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hurt, including a six-month-old infant, after a shooting in Fayetteville.

Police say the infant is now at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. The condition of the child is not known at this time.

Fayetteville police say a man arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in the face on Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh Police say

Their investigation led them to Nicky Avenue.

That's where they found the infant who also had a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW