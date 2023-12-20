Man shot in the face on Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

Officers responded about 6:40 p.m. They said a man was shot in the face.

The victim was alert and conscious, RPD said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects in custody but police are actively working the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene gathering more information.

