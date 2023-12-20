WATCH LIVE

Man shot in the face on Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh Police say

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 12:33AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

Officers responded about 6:40 p.m. They said a man was shot in the face.

The victim was alert and conscious, RPD said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects in custody but police are actively working the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene gathering more information.

Check back for updates.

