'$40 more than I would have spent normally': Sticker shock for Triangle grocery shoppers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle shoppers are expressing their frustrations about how much more they're spending, after taking their carts down grocery store aisles or to the register."Oh my gosh, I can't believe it. I was just saying that to myself," said shopper Hyacinth Hunt. "This is about $40 more than I would have spent normally."Inflation is at play and the latest data shows it shot up 7% from a year ago, which is thesince June 1982.Month-over-month, inflation increased .5% in December after rising .8% in November.Supply chain issues were evident at nearly every grocery store that ABC11 stopped by."One or two things we couldn't find," said shopper Betty Peace.ABC11 found bagged salad wiped out and an employee beginning to restock it at a Raleigh Walmart.There was no pasta, frozen potatoes, or cream cheese at a Food Lion in north Durham. A refrigerator for chicken at the store was half-empty.A nearby Harris Teeter was running low on milk.There weren't many bread options at a Walmart in Brier Creek and orange juice was mostly gone at multiple stores.People are fighting to find items while beginning to prep for the weekend's weather."For the weather, I think it's coming," said one shopper."I wanted to get ahead of it before everybody else ganged up on it this weekend," said shopper Bobby Colquitt.Hunt was also gearing up for the wintry weather when she was hit with serious sticker shock."I'm going away so I want to make sure people in my house have food," said Hunt.If you're also looking to get a jump start on grocery shopping for the weekend, be mindful some stores are slashing hours to deal with the labor shortage.Many Harris Teeters are now closing at 9 p.m. and an Aldi in Garner has posted a sign on the door saying the store is closing at 5:30 p.m.