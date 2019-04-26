Inmate captured after escaping Hoke County jail 6 months ago

HOKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Cul P. Jones, the inmate who escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October, is back in custody.
On Friday, officials said Jones was caught by the Halifax County Sheriff's Office and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.
No other information was released.
Jones was serving time for first-degree burglary.
He started his sentence Sept. 30, 2014 and was scheduled for release Jan. 7, 2023.
