Inmate captured after escaping Hoke County jail 6 months ago

HOKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Cul P. Jones, the inmate who escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October , is back in custody.On Friday, officials said Jones was caught by the Halifax County Sheriff's Office and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.No other information was released.Jones was serving time for first-degree burglary.He started his sentence Sept. 30, 2014 and was scheduled for release Jan. 7, 2023.