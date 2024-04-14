Director of sexual violence resources at InterAct calls for more support for rape crisis centers

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Located in Raleigh, InterAct of Wake County provides domestic violence and sexual assault services.

As the nonprofit expands, the problem of domestic violence and sexual assault becomes increasingly evident.

"Every year, we see an increase in the number of survivors that come to us with domestic violence, sexual assault, with shelter needs, with clothing, food, those kind of immediate resource needs," Lauren Schwartz, InterAct's Director of Sexual Assault Resources, said.

She has also been working as a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) for nearly a decade, providing care and collecting evidence in the hours and days following sexual violence.

Schwartz said SANEs are intentional with their care through every step of the process.

"Oftentimes, we're leaving giving hugs, and that patient feels a lot more empowered. They know what their next steps are going to be," she said.

Schwartz wished more people in our community understood the need for SANEs and rape crisis centers.

"No one is immune to sexual violence, no gender, gender orientation, sexual identity, race, socioeconomic status, religion, none of us are immune to the impacts of sexual assault," she said.

Rape crisis centers constantly face funding issues, according to Schwartz.

"There have been a number of decreases that come from the federal government, and that trickles down to the state and the resources that are available to rape crisis centers," she said.

While donating monetarily can help support rape crisis centers like InterAct's Solace Center, there are other ways to provide support to survivors.

"Volunteering, donating clothing, food, administrative supplies. There is a lot of ways that individuals can get involved to support rape crisis centers," Schwartz said.

InterAct provides not only service immediately following sexual violence, but also provides support throughout the entire recovery process.

"Whether it's with counseling or education support with the legal system, medical resources advocacy. We go as far as to help individuals secure employment or transportation, childcare, or just whatever we can do to help them restart their lives," Schwartz said.

Something else Schwartz recommended is learning how to respond if someone discloses to you that they've been sexually assaulted. She recommends first thanking them for telling you and emphasizing that you believe them. She also recommends learning about the resources available and sharing them.

Here are the 24-hour Crisis Lines at InterAct:

Domestic Violence: 919-828-7740

Sexual Assault: 919-828-3005

Solace Center: 919-828-3067

You can also contact InterAct by email, but their email is not monitored on weekends, or after business hours. However, if you need services, you can still contact them at gethelp@interactofwake.org.

Click here for more information about resources offered at InterAct.