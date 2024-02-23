Annual Interfaith Food Drive honors 3 Muslim students murdered in Chapel Hill

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Interfaith Food Drive is underway with a big final push on Saturday in Cary.

The food drive is an annual event that runs the entire month of February in honor of three Muslim students shot and killed in their Chapel Hill home in 2015. Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha, and Razan Abu-Salha were murdered. Their neighbor Craig Hicks was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

Following the students' deaths, the nonprofit, The Light House Project was established in their memory. Along with the Interfaith Food Drive, The Light House Project also coordinates many other projects and programs to provide a source of light for young Muslims and the community at large.

"I think that it's important for us to help everyone remember what happened and not that they were victims, but for their legacy and the positive impact they had while they were here," said Nadia Khan, Executive Director of The Light House Project.

"This is our ninth year doing it, and, for the past eight years, we've collected over 373,000 meals for hungry North Carolinians," Khan said.

The Interfaith Food Drive benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The big final collection day for The Feed Their Legacy Interfaith food drive is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nonperishable and high-protein items can be dropped off at The Light House Project's office at 1127 Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.