WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 injured in Iredell County small plane crash, officials say

WTVD logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 1:25AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a small plane crash Sunday afternoon in Mooresville, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

According to ABC11 affiliate WSOC, troopers responded to a crash on Normandy Road in Iredell County just before 12:30 p.m. Officials said a 2000 single-engine Cessna was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airpark when it hit several trees and crashed into a front yard.

The pilot, Peter Granow of Tega Cay, 62, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

ALSO SEE: 1 person killed in 3 car crash on I-95 near Benson

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW