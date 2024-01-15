1 injured in Iredell County small plane crash, officials say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a small plane crash Sunday afternoon in Mooresville, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

According to ABC11 affiliate WSOC, troopers responded to a crash on Normandy Road in Iredell County just before 12:30 p.m. Officials said a 2000 single-engine Cessna was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airpark when it hit several trees and crashed into a front yard.

The pilot, Peter Granow of Tega Cay, 62, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

ALSO SEE: 1 person killed in 3 car crash on I-95 near Benson