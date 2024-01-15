1 person killed in 3 car crash on I-95 near Benson

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a crash in Johnston County near Four Oaks and Benson.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on I-95 when they lost control of the vehicle and drove through the barrier and into the northbound lanes. The car then hit a Dodge pickup truck and another vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said two people in the pickup truck and in the other vehicle were taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

