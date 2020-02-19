North Carolina school closings and delays as snow moves out of viewing area

CHECK THE FULL LIST HERE.
School closings for Thursday, Feb. 20:
- UNC-Chapel Hill cancelled all classes started at or after 4 p.m.
- NC State University canceled all classes from 3 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday
- Fayetteville State University classes between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday are cancelled
School closings for Friday, Feb. 21
- Bladen County Schools
- ChapelHill-Carrboro City schools will be closed for all students and staff.
- Durham Public Schools
- Franklin County Schools will be closed Friday for students and staff.
- Halifax County Schools
- Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff.
- Johnston County Schools
- Moore County Schools will be closed for all students. Staff will operate on a two-hour delay.
- Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed on Friday for staff, students
- Orange County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff.
- Roanoke Rapids Schools
- Sampson County Schools will be closed on Friday for staff and students.
- Wake County Public School System
- Weldon City Schools
- Wilson County Schools
Many schools will observe road conditions Thursday night before determining their status for Friday.