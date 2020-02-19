Education

North Carolina school closings and delays as snow moves out of viewing area

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snowy slushy roads have forced many central North Carolina schools to either close or delay classes on Friday, the biggest being Wake, Durham and Johnston counties.

School closings for Thursday, Feb. 20:
  • UNC-Chapel Hill cancelled all classes started at or after 4 p.m.
  • NC State University canceled all classes from 3 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday
  • Fayetteville State University classes between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday are cancelled


School closings for Friday, Feb. 21
  • Bladen County Schools
  • ChapelHill-Carrboro City schools will be closed for all students and staff.
  • Durham Public Schools
  • Franklin County Schools will be closed Friday for students and staff.
  • Halifax County Schools
  • Harnett County Schools
    • Hoke County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff.
  • Johnston County Schools
  • Moore County Schools will be closed for all students. Staff will operate on a two-hour delay.
  • Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed on Friday for staff, students
  • Orange County Schools will be closed on Friday for students and staff.
  • Roanoke Rapids Schools
  • Sampson County Schools will be closed on Friday for staff and students.
  • Wake County Public School System
  • Weldon City Schools
  • Wilson County Schools


Many schools will observe road conditions Thursday night before determining their status for Friday.
