Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason

With a Houston area constable, whose job includes carrying out evictions, standing by his side, Rodriguez expressed gratitude to the response he and his family received to support him through his hardship.
"I'm not the only one struggling," Rodriguez said during a news conference set up by Constable Alan Rosen. "But it's the best thing to ever happen to me, to make a better change in life."
Since his story aired on CNN and spread throughout social media, Rodriguez explained that his family is getting help from all over the world, even thanking the constable.
"I'm learning to be a better person," Rodriguez added.
WATCH: Israel's family and others become the faces of the U.S. rental crisis
He, his 20-month-old son with the same name, his 4-year-old brother, and their mother were among the renters who were displaced depicted in a story that aired Thursday and went viral shortly after.
After CNN aired the story about the Rodriguez family, Harris County Precinct 1 started a GoFundMe page to help residents getting evicted. In less than a day, they raised more than $42,000, and a lot more money has since come in.
For now, Rodriguez and his family are set up in a hotel and they're working to obtain more permanent housing, with support from Rosen's agency and other groups. Rodriguez also said he's gotten job offers, vowing to get to work once he finds his new home.
The CNN story put a face on the rental housing crisis being faced by 40 million Americans in the downward spiral of the COVID-19 economy.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control announced eviction bans, though, it wasn't effective in time to keep Rodriguez and others like him in their homes.
Thanks to the eviction bans, residents can't get kicked out of their homes for not paying rent if they can prove it's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless, the story of the Rodriguez family touched a lot of people.
"We ain't got nowhere to go," Rodriguez said outside of what was once his family's apartment, before he addressed media on Friday. "They didn't rush us, but they was like, 'Get everything you need."
Rodriguez admitted he hasn't been paying rent and is behind thousands of dollars.
"It's my fault on the eviction. It was a lot going on there in the corona. When it hit, I lost my job," Rodriguez said. "It took me like a month to get another job. This is my check. I haven't been, I ain't making it with $300. It is literally $300."
The Rodriguez family's story captured Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attention.
The Rodriguez family's story captured Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attention.
"This is crazy," Watson wrote on Twitter. He's asking the public to help him find Rodriguez and the elderly woman evicted featured in CNN's story. Watson says he wants to help them.
Since the CDC eviction ban, Precinct 1 deputies say they've put those evictions on hold, which was something Rosen repeated.
Rosen wrote on Twitter, "It breaks our heart to evict people." He went on to say he hopes this single story starts a movement where we work together to start a discussion about poverty.
Rosen wrote on Twitter, "It breaks our heart to evict people." He went on to say he hopes this single story starts a movement where we work together to start a discussion about poverty.