2 charged with giving alcohol to Angier teen who died in high-speed crash involving deer on I-40

Two people have been charged for allegedly providing alcohol to an Angier teen at a Halloween party before he died in a high-speed crash on Interstate 40.
Ivan Miguel Pastrana Vega, 18, died after his car hit a deer, then a guardrail, then overturned and hit a bridge beam in Johnston County around 4:56 a.m. the morning of Halloween.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol determined Vega was traveling at about 100 mph when he hit the deer.
The crash wasn't discovered until hours later -- around 7:30 a.m.
An investigation by the Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement revealed that Vega had attended a Halloween party along with 18-year-old Eduardo Sanchez-Benitez of Garner. The party was held at the home of 20-year-old Yesica Villafana of Knightdale.
According to the Highway Patrol, Sanchez-Benitez provided Vega with a mixed alcoholic drink and Vega also drank beer at the party.
Authorities say the crash happened when Vega was going home after the party.
Sanchez-Benitez is charged with possessing mixed beverage under 19, giving a mixed beverage to a person under 21 and aid and abet Ivan Pastrana who was under 21 at the time.
Villafana was charged with aid and abet Ivan Pastrana in allowing him to consume alcohol while on her premises knowing he was under 21.
