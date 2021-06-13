Coronavirus

Wake County 18-year-old trying to bring back summer to Triangle communities hit hardest by COVID-19

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake County 18-year-old educating NC communities hit hard by COVID

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Wake County teenager is on a mission to bring summer back by educating North Carolina communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ive Jones graduated from Apex Friendship High School and just finished her freshman year at Princeton University.

Now, Ivey is back home in the Triangle trying to bring back summer to places like McDougald Terrace.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The 18-year-old is on a mission and is going to six different communities in Durham and Wake County that were hardest hit by COVID-19 to hand out masks, vaccine information and sunglasses.



Boosting COVID vaccine access and easing hesitancy in hard-hit southeast Raleigh

The campaign is in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services

"Reaching out and giving back to the community is everything. I like to say...I don't dream of having a dream job or a dream career but I dream of truly helping people in the best way I can...that's my life goal," said Jones.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamwake countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinewake county newsmcdougald terracedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News