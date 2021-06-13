Wake County 18-year-old trying to bring back summer to Triangle communities hit hardest by COVID-19

Can’t wait to share the story of Ive Jones coming up here in a few minutes.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Wake County teenager is on a mission to bring summer back by educating North Carolina communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.Ive Jones graduated from Apex Friendship High School and just finished her freshman year at Princeton University.Now, Ivey is back home in the Triangle trying to bring back summer to places like McDougald Terrace.The 18-year-old is on a mission and is going to six different communities in Durham and Wake County that were hardest hit by COVID-19 to hand out masks, vaccine information and sunglasses.The campaign is in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services"Reaching out and giving back to the community is everything. I like to say...I don't dream of having a dream job or a dream career but I dream of truly helping people in the best way I can...that's my life goal," said Jones.