Commencement's canceled but this Apex high schooler has plenty to celebrate

Wake County may be canceling commencements for #COVID19, but this Apex Friendship High grad still has plenty to celebrate:

▪️Accepted to 45 colleges

▪️$4 million in scholarships

▪️A global health major, hoping to stave off the next pandemic

👩🏽‍🎓 Meet Ive Jones at 11 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/br0xIj2WyI