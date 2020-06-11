Society

Jack Hanna will retire from Columbus Zoo after 40 years at end of 2020

Hanna will retire Dec. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After more than 40 years at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Jack Hanna will officially retire at the end of 2020.

The Columbus Zoo said in a statement Thursday that after serving tirelessly as both director and director emeritus, Hanna would be retiring on December 31.

The zoo announced Hanna's retirement in a tweet, saying Hanna was channeling his energy into a new role.



"As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back while CEO Tom Stalf and the Zoo's great leadership team continue to guide the Zoo into the future. Together with many friends and partners, we've come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!" Hanna said.

Although he is stepping away from his role in the public eye, Hanna will remain the director emeritus and promises to be the zoo's No. 1 fan, WSYZ reported.

"Suzi and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the Central Ohio community and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium family. Our 42 years at the Columbus Zoo have been the best of our lives -- we've raised our daughters here and had the honor of revitalizing our Zoo alongside a great team while being advocates for wildlife worldwide. We look forward to supporting the Columbus Zoo for many years to come -- while taking some much needed downtime with our family along the way!" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiocelebritywild animalsu.s. & worldanimalsretirement
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record hospitalizations for 4th day in a row
A wet Thursday on tap for central NC
Judge grants state's temporary restraining order, putting Ace Speedway on hold
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Hundreds of donations collected for Sir Walter Apartments
Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior
Show More
Moderna on track for large COVID-19 vaccine test in July
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
NC Zoo reopening on Monday at limited capacity
Trump administration opposes extending $600 per week for unemployed
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting on NCSU campus
More TOP STORIES News