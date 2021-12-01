Thieves caught on video swiping designer bags worth at least $35,000 from Cary boutique

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of a luxury boutique in Cary feels targeted lately by thieves.
Intruders shattered the glass door to J'Adore in Cary stealing Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel bags.
Security video inside the boutique showed the two thieves in action. After breaking through the front door, they immediately went behind the counter, swiping thousands of dollars of luxury hand bags.
"Somewhere between $35,000 and 40,000 in handbags," said owner Nicole Denny.
The designer bags were all gone in 30 seconds. This brazen crime is part of a wave of recent smash and grabs from coast to coast.
California is among the states hardest hit with a rash of robberies.
Last month in the Bay Area, a group of thieves attacked a Nordstrom security guard before taking off with expensive merchandise.
"That Nordstrom that got hit is my hometown, so that hit hard for me watching that," said Denny. "It's just a shame, it's a shame."
She said her store is a constant target by thieves, especially in recent weeks. Denny said some customers have been making thousands of dollars' worth of fraudulent credit card purchases--losses she's on the hook for. It's taken a toll on this single mother of two.
"My son sat me down last night--he's 15--he said, 'Mom I don't like seeing you like this,'" said Denny. "I don't like seeing my kids worry about me. I see how it affects them. They worry."
So far Cary police have not made any arrests.
