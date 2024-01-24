WATCH LIVE

4 Raleigh restaurants make semifinals for James Beard Awards

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 10:09PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year's list of semifinalists for the James Beard Awards included four Raleigh restaurants.

The James Beard Awards are considered the Oscars of cooking. They recognize leaders in the culinary and food industries.

In the category of Best New Restaurant, Ajja is among the 30 national semifinalists. Ajja is a mediterranean restaurant located just north of downtown Raleigh.

Crawford and Son, a self-described casual eatery located in the Oakwood neighborhood, made the cut in the category of Outstanding Hospitality.

Bittersweet, a bar in downtown Raleigh near Moore Square, made the cut in the category of Outstanding Bar.

Then, for the second year in a row, Preeti Waas made the semifinals in the category of Best Chef in the Southeast. She is the chef and owner of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in northeast Raleigh.

The finalists will be announced on April 3.

