Boone police continue search for missing Appalachian State student five years later

Today marks 5 years since James “Martin” Roberts vanished from Boone, North Carolina on April 21, 2016.



Tonight, we’re sharing the first age progression created by forensic artists at NCMEC showing what Martin might look like today at 24 years old. https://t.co/GcKeKoeWQw pic.twitter.com/2chPa8PJn4 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) April 21, 2021

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been five years since a young Appalachian State University student went missing.James "Martin" Roberts was last seen walking away from a bus station near the Appalachian State University convocation center in 2016. He was 19 years old at the time of his disappearance.Five years later, investigators are using an age progression image of what he might look like at the age of 24.Photos were released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to mark the five-year anniversary of Roberts' disappearance. His family is seeking help from the public to bring their son home.Boone police continue to investigate his disappearance.He has a tattoo on his left forearm of three mountains and another tattoo on his chest. He may be in need of medical attention.