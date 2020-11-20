Coronavirus

23-year-old Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old student at Livingstone College died Thursday morning after struggling with COVID-19 for several months.

Jamesha Waddell was isolating at home after leaving campus on Sept. 19. She was a senior.

Livingstone president Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. expressed grief at Waddell's death.

"While isolating at home, Jamesha's condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care," a statement on the college's website read. "This morning, her spirit transitioned due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus."

"As our student body prepares to depart from campus next week for winter break, we strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of this virus by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently."



A friend told WSOC that Waddell was an independent and hard-working young woman.

More than 250,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. As of Thursday, North Carolina has logged 4,936 deaths.

Congresswoman Alma Adams posted about Waddell's death, asking her followers to 'honor her memory by taking this pandemic seriously."
