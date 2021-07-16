Family to honor Durham pastor slain in 2016 as police remain baffled by killing

Durham pastor's death remains unsolved 5 years later

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five years ago, a Durham pastor was shot and killed, and to this day his killer remains at large.

Jamie Daniels' lifeless body was found on Dunbar Street on a Saturday morning in the summer of 2016.

"My little brother did not deserve this. He was a very, very good person. He loved everybody," Monica Alston said. "To be left on a cold sidewalk to die; it just goes through my head that nobody was there to help him."

In honor of Daniels' his loved ones will gather at Markham Memorial Gardens at 6:30 p.m. to release balloons.

WATCH: Durham's faith community says goodbye to slain pastor

A Celebration of Life for a Durham pastor shot and killed last weekend



"What will be going through my mind is will the person show up? Is the person going to be in the crowd? I will never give up trying to figure out who did this and why. I want them to know that. My family will never stop," Alston said.

Family members said earlier this week they were frustrated that Durham Police Department refused to answer questions about the investigation into Daniels' death.
