Tensions explode at bond hearing in Hoke County murder case as victim's family grieves

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first appearance at a bond hearing for a murder suspect in Hoke County turned chaotic after relatives of the suspect and the victim got into a fight in court.

As Monica Maynor's family hoped, the judge denied bond to her murder suspect, Jamison Locklear. Locklear is accused of fatally shooting Maynor at a Halloween party last year.

"I don't feel like nobody should get a bond killing a woman, killing an innocent woman and acting reckless at a party," said Mychal Maynor, Monica's twin brother.

However, after the hearing, about eight to 10 family members from both sides were involved in an altercation, after heated words escalated to a quick tussle. Once officers broke up the argument, Lisa Maynor, Monica's mother, and two of Locklear's loved ones ended up behind bars as well, as they were charged with contempt of court.

Monica's sister, Trinity Maynor, was caught in the fray.

"My mom's very explosive is what happened. But like, my momma didn't put no hands on nobody so I don't think she should be locked up for it. She was like--the girl was like punching on me, you feel me? So, it's whatever, but my momma do need to calm down. Like, the situation's got her really messed up. She's not the same."

The Maynors told ABC11 they all feel her absence every day.

"She passed away four weeks from my birthday and I always get a phone call, and I didn't get a phone call. It hurt," Trinity Maynor said.

"Monica was like a sister, more than a cousin and every day I just--you know, it bothers me. I didn't get that text message to say, 'hey cuzzo, you gon' be at grandmas?' I didn't get that, so it bothers me a lot," Monica's cousin Brantaysha Maynor said.

Hoke County District Attorney Mike Hardin says Locklear allegedly fired shots at the party at a community center after getting into an argument with Mychal once they bumped into each other. Mychal said he fears he was the intended target, and that Monica was accidentally shot instead, and says life as a twin is now lonely.

"It's a lot. She was young. She didn't get to live her life," Mychal said.