Durham 9-month-old found safe after kidnapping; Amber Alert canceled

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby who was kidnapped in Durham was found safe on Tuesday morning after a scary night.

Nine-month-old Janyla Ruebin was found after a car was stolen Monday, according to Durham police. Ruebin was missing a little over three hours as she was found after 3 a.m.

Durham officers responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. A woman told officers she had stopped to pick up something and left the car running with Ruebin in the back seat. Police say the car involved was a Pontiac G6.

Durham police say a suspect is in custody.

An Amber Alert for Ruebin has been canceled. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countykidnappingstolen cardurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco weakens to tropical depression; Laura strengthens
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Durham mom says her child with autism struggles with virtual learning
LATEST: NC State pauses athletics due to COVID-19 cluster within program
Sen Tim. Scott hails progress made in America on race in RNC speech
O2 Fitness says new data shows gyms aren't spreading COVID-19
President Trump takes jab at Gov. Cooper while in NC
Show More
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
Cybersecurity experts issue warnings as schools begin remotely
South Korean company to build PPE factory in Garner
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News