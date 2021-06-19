Raleigh police make arrest in June 8 shooting that left man seriously injured near Wadford Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in a recent shooting.Police said Friday evening that Jarue Malik Alston, 20, has been taken into custody for the incident, which left a man seriously injured.The shooting happened June 8 just after 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Wadford Drive.The victim was found with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Alston is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.