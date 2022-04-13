Society

Beloved Raleigh coffee shop owner dies after fight with ALS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved fixture in the north Raleigh community has died.

Jeanne Luther, who battled ALS for years, died Tuesday morning.

She was the wife of John Luther. They owned the popular Sola Coffee Café at 7705 Lead Mine Road.

For years, the shop hosted the Hot Mini 5K to help wounded veterans. Then the fundraiser became even more personal after Jeanne Luther's diagnosis - raising money for ALS research.

Up until very recently, Jeanne Luther would visit the café to see the staff and regular customers.

"It's been the sweetest three years of our marriage," John Luther told ABC11 in September 2021. "While it's an impossible thing to deal with, it's strengthened us. It's allowed us to minister and love people better -- love each other better."

In a social media post, Sola said it would reopen April 19.

The visitation for Jeanne Luther will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and a funeral and celebration of her life will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Providence Church.
