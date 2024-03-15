NC native makes history as first woman on Chicago Bears coaching staff: 'Bet on yourself'

CHICAGO (WTVD) -- Jennifer King made history as the first full-time Black woman coach in the NFL in 2021 and she continues to shatter glass ceilings for women by becoming the Chicago Bears first female coach.

King is originally from Reidsville, North Carolina and is the true definition of a trailblazer.

"Thank you. I appreciate that," said King. "I think it's been cool to see all the posts. Just people sharing various women and various industries."

King is still getting acclimated to her new job in the Windy City as an offensive assistant with the running backs for the Chicago Bears. She is working with a new staff on offense and getting prepared for the players to return.

"The organization has been great. All the coaches I've met have been great. Haven't got to meet the players yet, but excited to get started in the off-season program," she said. "You also have to see what you have and what you may have in the future as well. It's a lot going on. We're sub-scouting the guys we have. We're getting ready for the draft."

The North Carolina native said it hasn't been easy but she's worked hard to get here. She's held two internships with the Carolina Panthers and worked with the AAF League and Dartmouth College.

Her most recent position was assistant running backs coach with the Washington Commanders.

King said players in this male-dominated industry have been receptive to her.

"I found out very early with the Panthers that the guys don't care. If you can help and give them a message that helps them, they don't care where it comes from," he said.

King said she wouldn't be where she is today without the love and support of her number one fans, her parents. When news broke in 2021 that she had been hired by the Carolina Panthers, her parents were watching TV.

"You get a cold chill to see your kids name is going across the bottom of the screen," said King's father, Bernard.

"That has meant so much to us because Black females, we have to tell our Black girls that yes you can," said King's mother, Janice. "You are just as good as the next person."

King told ABC11 that football has always been a big part of her upbringing and she fell in love with the game as early as 5 years old.

"My family is a big North Carolina A &T family so we would go to games on Saturdays as well and usually watch NFL games on Sunday," said King.

Her biggest advice for the next generation of women is to bet on yourself. Years ago, she worked as a police officer before transitioning to being a basketball coach. She walked away from it all to pursue coaching in football full time.

She hopes to become a Position Coach next and is excited to see what the future holds for women in football.

"So they can see where you can go in life if you work hard and have ambitions and goals," she said. "Things can really fall into place for you."

"It's hard to believe in something or that you can do something that you don't see anyone else who looks like you. It takes a different kind of drive I think to really achieve those things when there's no representation."