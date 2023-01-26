Man wanted on attempted murder charges in shooting of his older brother in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man is wanted for trying to kill his 30-year-old brother in Harnett County.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Jeremiah Lamon Jackson shot his brother Xavier Jackson in the torso early in the morning on Jan. 24. The shooting happened at a home off Highway 27 near Tim Currin Road.

When the shooting happened, seven people were inside the home including four children. Nobody else was injured.

Jeremiah ran off after the shooting and has not been seen since. He's wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Xavier was rushed to a nearby hospital and later taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for further treatment. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah's whereabouts is asked to call Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-0300 or submit the information online at P3Tips.com.