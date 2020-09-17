Parents frustrated with Wake County Public School System lack of reopening decision

Carolina Comeback

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Jessica Malinauskas would much rather her 5-year-old son Charlie be in a classroom than trying to learn virtually from their kitchen table.

Charlie just started kindergarten at Sanford Creek Elementary in Rolesville.

"I can't imagine the stress on a family with kids who has special needs and what they're having to endure with virtual learning," Jessica said.

Her 3-year-old Ellie just got back the classroom at their neighborhood church in the mornings which Jessica said frees her up to focus more on Charlie.

"Trying to get him back from those breaks is really difficult because by that point he's done looking at the computer," she said. "We're fortunate enough that I don't have to work full-time and my parents are nearby. I just feel like all of our options have been removed and it's just kind of like you're doing plan C. We'd like to be heard and we're ready to go back."

Jessica was among more than 100 parents writing in to express frustration at Tuesday night's Wake County School Board meeting.

The district said the earliest students who opted for plan B -- like Jessica -- would return for in-person instruction would be Oct. 26.

Wake County School staff will be presenting a detailed plan to the board within two to three weeks for approval. In the meantime, they will be getting feedback from teachers as well as area superintendents for guidance.

"I listened to two hours of that board meeting and I was wanting to pull my hair out the whole time," said Carrie Flowers, mother of three students in the Wake County school system.

She said her middle school student is struggling the most right now with online learning -- someone she described as normally a "very straight-A-type" student.

"The virus isn't going anywhere anytime soon and I don't know what they're planning," Carrie said. "They have to phase these kids back in at some point and now is as good a time as any."
