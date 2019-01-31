BUZZWORTHY

Private jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing at RDU

EMBED </>More Videos

A private jet carrying a comedian had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday morning

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A private jet carrying a comedian had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday morning

Ambulances and fire trucks lined the runway at RDU as the private jet prepared to make an emergency landing.

"The pilot's like, 'Hey I have some bad news,'" said comedian Russell Peters. "And we're like, maybe he ran out of liquor, maybe he ran out of ice, maybe the bathroom's not working. We don't know."



Peters had just wrapped up his show at DPAC.

He and his crew were heading back to Los Angeles. Thirty minutes into the flight he said the pilot made an announcement.

"'We got a flat tire on the way out.' I go, 'That sucks.' And he goes, 'We have to turn back.'"



The pilot burned off some fuel, doing a low fly by and then they made their bumpy landing.

Fortunately, Peters said no one was hurt. Now it's just a story that will likely make it into his next comedy routine.

"We're going home on another plane and not a body bag. So I guess that nice. I mean, I guess that's nice," Peters said.

Peters and his crew were able to take a commercial flight out of RDU on Thursday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
RDUemergency landingcomediancelebritybuzzworthyMorrisville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry
Raleigh weather: Temperatures go from 30s today to 70s next week
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
More infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Recovery a 'slow process' for Raleigh officer shot multiple times, RPD says
Wake County focuses on new community approach to student discipline
Apex man upset after police bullet is fired into his apartment
Durham neighbors frustrated after vandals smash car windows
Show More
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
Roanoke Rapids police chief ousted
McCrory, McIntyre to teach politics, leadership at UNC
SC teen fakes kidnapping to get $130 from mom, deputies say
Durham jail program creates high school graduates and hope
More News