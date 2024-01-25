First Lady Jill Biden to visit NC, appearing at private event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- First Lady Jill Biden will make her way to North Carolina and the Triangle just one week after President Biden visited Raleigh.

Mrs. Biden will first visit Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem to talk about the Biden administration's Investing in America agenda.

Later on in the day, she will travel to Raleigh for a private fundraising event at a home near Wake Forest Road.

North Carolina is considered by some to be a battleground state for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

During his recent visit President Biden announced a $3 billion investment in high speed internet for rural communities during NC visit.