christmas

Sanford veteran builds more than 600 wooden toys for Lee County children in need this Christmas

By
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nothing could stop Jim Annis from making this Christmas special. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the 81-year-old to work harder as there's more of a need this year.

"I've got to make some more toys right quick. The last three weeks I've been very busy making toys from scratch," said Annis.

The veteran spends much of the year tucked away in his garage of a workshop building a variety of wooden toys by the hundreds. He donates them to the Lee County Salvation Army for kids who likely won't have other gifts to open Christmas morning. Jim remembers that feeling.

Lee County man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need every Christmas

"My dad...he worked every day. He had a job but didn't make a lot of money. When you have five or six kids, it's hard to have a good Christmas for everybody," said Annis.

Last year after the original story, a lot of viewers were generous enough to donate money, wheels and even wood to Jim. Those donations helped him build more than 600 toys this year.

Annis credits high school wood shop class for teaching him this valuable skill as he was born with a hearing disability.

Lee County veteran who crafts wooden toys for children in need surprised by viewer donations

"The principal called me in one day and said, 'Jim, we are going to give you a trade. That way, when you get out of school, you'll have a trade to make a living,'" said Annis.

Wooden scraps fill the nooks and crannies inside his workshop. As long as there's kids who need toys to open Christmas morning, he could always use more.

"I don't get paid money for this. I get paid better than money. When I give the child the toy, the smile on their faces and eyes lighting up, it hits me right here," said Annis touching his heart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylee countysanfordcharitysanta claussalvation armychristmaslee county newsabc11 togetherfeel goodtoyscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
Young girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer
Michael Koenigs ventures to the Plaza Hotel to reenact some of our favorite Home Alone scenes.
Theater creates North Pole experience on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarming:' More than 90% of NC counties now in red, orange zones
LATEST: Cooper urges North Carolinians to change holiday plans
Stimulus won't do much for people far behind on bills: Economists
Pregnant Harnett Co. paramedic killed by Bragg soldier husband
COVID-19 test demand surges as Christmas approaches
'Really tough:' Wake Forest dad battling COVID-19 alone over holidays
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Show More
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
More TOP STORIES News