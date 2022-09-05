'I'm not that naïve, but they got me': Fayetteville man warns about fake work-from-home job

The job had him repackaging and shipping expensive items like Oculus virtual reality head sets, laptops, Apple watches and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking to make extra cash, you need to watch out for job scams that continue to trick people.

A Fayetteville man is sharing his experience about a work-from-home job that left him without his promised salary, plus could have gotten him in trouble with the law.

"Normally I'm not that nave, but they got me," Kenneth Brown said.

It started when Brown posted his resume on Indeed.com and a company called Refined Ship LLC offered him a job.

"They said the base salary would be $1,800 and for each delivery (he'd get) $50," he recalled.

The contract he was emailed explains the work-from-home job which involves receiving packages at home, opening them up, and then reshipping them.

The items inside the package were not cheap. Brown said he received Oculus, laptops and even Apple watches.

Brown kept records of every package he got and then re-shipped. He even logged into the company portal to track his progress, which he thought would mean more money come payday.

"As soon as I would send it, the money would come on the account," Brown said.

After a month of doing his job, it was time to get paid, at least he thought.

Instead, when he tried to log onto the company's website to see how much he made for the first month, his access codes no longer worked, and he was locked out of the system. When he tried to call his boss, he says no one ever picked up the phone.

Brown was caught up in what's known as a reshipping scam. Thankfully, Brown didn't lose any of his own money, but he did waste a lot of his time.

"Just be careful. (If) it was too good to be true, it probably is," Brown said.

We have warned you about this scam before, but people all across the country continue to fall for it.

The US Postal Service also continues to warn consumers about this scam. The agency's website describes how it works and why it usually involves several crimes. Indeed.com also has warning about how to spot a job scam on its website.

The big red flag when it comes to work-from-home jobs is too-good-to-be-true salaries. Also, remember if you're sent a check and asked to cash it and send money back that's another red flag. You shouldn't have to pay money to get a job.