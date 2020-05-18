Business

Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

The impact on the coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves through the economy.

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.

Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:



RELATED:
Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Walmart, Papa John's, Amazon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncjobs hiringjob faircoronavirusreopening ncpandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 11,637 presumptive COVID-19 recoveries
'A little desperate:' Cary barber cautiously prepares for reopening
COVID-19 testing for state prison staff comes weeks after first case
Rocky Mount mayor reacts to audit launched by 200 complaints
Owner of Johnston County gas station grill urges Cooper to reopen soon
Gov. Cooper calls herd immunity parties 'absolutely unacceptable'
North Raleigh neighbors hope plan to back local businesses catches on
Show More
Couple ties the knot at impromptu UNC REX wedding
Possible help coming to Wake County small businesses
Former offenders hit roadblocks at NCDMV because of COVID-19
What precautions are gyms taking when they reopen? Here's one example
State revenue shortfall looms as NC lawmakers open session
More TOP STORIES News