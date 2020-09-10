As Biden increases travel, campaign boosts ground game in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A boisterous crowd may have greeted President Trump this week in Winston-Salem but his opponent's supporters are confident their quieter efforts behind the scenes will make much more noise come November.
"I think voters want responsible leadership right now," TJ Ducklo, National Press Secretary for Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, said. "They want to see a leader who is modeling good behavior and putting the safety of the American people first."
Ducklo said the campaign has now amassed an army of more than 3,000 volunteers who have made more than 3 million phone calls to voters across the Tar Heel State. Plus, with Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), now making trips to swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida, a North Carolina appearance appears much more likely.
"We're ramping up travel, but we're doing it in a way that prioritizes health and safety," Ducklo said. "We are building an incredibly diverse and broad coalition of folks who are supporting Vice President Biden and his candidacy for president."
Ducklo added that Biden is keen on reaching out to the state's extensive military community, which includes Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, among other posts.
"It's deeply personal for the Vice President," he said. "One of the most sacred and solemn duties of a president is to prepare our men and women in uniform when they go overseas and to care for their families at home."
Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said on Thursday that President Trump's campaign is also on the move on the grassroots level. The Trump campaign has been on the offensive launching counter attacks to two controversies emanating from print media, including an article about the president's alleged statements regarding the military, and an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward that includes statements from the President about his own handling of the COVID19 Pandemic.
"I think we know that the Press is out to get this President right now and Bob Woodward had no intention of writing anything nice about this President, just like anybody in the media," McDaniel said. "I think it's disgusting to say that the President should have gone out and panicked the American people and have a run on the banks and a run on the grocery stores and scare people. The President did everything right."
