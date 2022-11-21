President Biden, first lady visiting North Carolina alongside Governor Cooper

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are traveling to North Carolina alongside Governor Cooper and his wife after a pardon ceremony to eat with service members in the state.

They'll visit Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in the eastern part of the state. For a dinner with service members and military families.

They made a similar visit to Fort Bragg last year before Thanksgiving.

Also happening on Monday, two turkeys from North Carolina are receiving a presidential pardon.

Those turkeys will be safe from ending up on someone's holiday dinner table this week.

The birds were raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, according National Turkey Federation.

They will spend the rest of their lives at NC State's College of Agriculture and life sciences in Raleigh.