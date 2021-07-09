hit and run

28-year-old man killed in hit and run in Orange County, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

28-year-old man killed in hit and run in Orange County, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old Hillsborough man was killed in an early Thursday morning hit and run in Orange County.

Just after 6:30 a.m., State Highway Patrol were called to a hit-and-run crash along Wilkerson Road in Orange County. Authorities said John Lewis Aldridge of Hillsborough was hit by a vehicle traveling south along Wilkerson Road.

Aldridge later died from injuries.

State Highway Patrol said they do not have a model or make of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at (336) 334-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughorange countyhit and runorange county newspedestrian killedman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Man charged with murder after running over woman in Clayton: Sheriff
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
3 arrested after officer injured during hit-and-run in Durham
Rocky Mount police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run
TOP STORIES
Tree falls on house in Cary during storm
Lawmakers seek changes after 75 snakes seized from Raleigh home
Novavax vaccine, poised for authorization, has strong Triangle ties
New video campaign targets rise in gun violence in Fayetteville
Russian millionaire who lived in Raleigh gets 5 years in prison
Charlottesville to remove Lee statue that sparked deadly rally
Show More
Tommo, the beloved 31-year-old grizzly bear, dies at NC Zoo
NC teen dies from rare COVID-19-related condition
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash
Durham officer accused of kidnapping, sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News