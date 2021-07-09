28-year-old man killed in hit and run in Orange County, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old Hillsborough man was killed in an early Thursday morning hit and run in Orange County.Just after 6:30 a.m., State Highway Patrol were called to a hit-and-run crash along Wilkerson Road in Orange County. Authorities said John Lewis Aldridge of Hillsborough was hit by a vehicle traveling south along Wilkerson Road.Aldridge later died from injuries.State Highway Patrol said they do not have a model or make of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at (336) 334-5500.