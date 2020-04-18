Society

'Some Good News' host John Krasinski puts on virtual prom amid school closures due to coronavirus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
High schoolers across the country got to join in on a virtual prom, and Chance the Rapper stopped by!

Actor John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim from "The Office" hosted the virtual event last night.

The Jonas Brothers and pop star Billie Ellish also made surprise appearances.

It was all part of Krasinski's effort to spread positive vibes with his "Some Good News" show on YouTube.

You can catch it online Sunday if you missed it.

Saturday afternoon, A-list celebrities are planning to come together to honor health care workers around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychance the rapperyoutubeu.s. & worldprom
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County to require face masks as COVID-19 cases near 400
Forecast: Mid to high 60s with some early showers
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Durham wildlife center can 'Owl-Bomb' your next Zoom meeting
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
Show More
Former Butner inmate describes life inside a COVID-19 hot zone
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
More TOP STORIES News