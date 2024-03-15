John Wall's openness about mental health draws praise, attention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Appearing on The OGs podcast, former NBA star John Wall discussed his mental health following the passing of his mother.

"Mental health is serious. I had to get a therapist after that. If it wasn't for my two boys, I would have killed myself," said Wall.

The Raleigh native, who made five consecutive All-Star games before facing a series of injuries during the back half of his career, had previously written about his experience in The Player's Tribune, though the recent remarks have been shared thousands of times across social media.

"That was a really brave and powerful thing to say," said Bradford Hill, a licensed mental health counselor.

Hill, who also grew up in Raleigh, recalled watching Wall as a high school phenom at Word of God Christian Academy. While he works with clients of all backgrounds, Hill has experience counseling athletes across all levels.

"I think (Wall and) a lot of athletes also have a spoke to the idea of (it's not just about money). When you lose somebody else close to you, there's no amount of money that can kind of make up for that experience. Money can't solve emotional pain, money can't solve grief," Hill said.

Hill said he believes there has been progress in confronting mental health, particularly among Black people. According to Mass General Brigham, while 40% of White people who need mental health treatment will seek it out, just 25% of Black people will do the same.

"We're in the midst of a changing of stigmas and where we're trying to reframe vulnerability as actually, hey, this is actually a masculine act to do for men, for Black men in particular," said Hill, regarding speaking up and seeking help.

"We're taught not to say anything. To bottle it all in. So someone taking that leadership of like, 'Hey, this is what I've been going through for quite some time, contemplating the major, major things.' It was important to do that," added Jalan Ward, who runs TheProudBlackBrand.

Ward designed a T-shirt design given to the winners of The John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament, an annual event that features some of the top high school teams across the state.

"How is it able to translate to the next generation? And that's something that is important for me to make sure that these kids, especially here, have a fighting chance in life," said Ward.

"I'm proud of him for standing and owning his experience and the fact that he said 'I have a therapist now that I see regularly.' When role models really kind of speak and allow the public in, it does wonders to kind of shape the perception of something like mental health," added Hill.

Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, was a beloved local volunteer who died of cancer in 2019. In 2022, Wall attended a garden dedication ceremony at The Salvation Army of Wake County, where his mother volunteered during an event in which The John Wall Family Foundation made a charitable donation. A year later, The John Wall Family Foundation dedicated a basketball court in her memory at Roberts Park in Raleigh.