body found

Body found by Fayetteville creek identified as man missing since last November

Johnny Bearrlt King, 43, of the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body found by a Fayetteville creek on Monday morning belonged to a missing man who lived less than a mile from the area.

The Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Johnny Bearrlt King, 43, of the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive was found by a creek in a heavily wooded area -- not far from his home address.



King was last seen leaving work on Fort Bragg on Nov. 23 before he was reported missing; detectives said at the time there was no reason to believe that he was in danger.

Two people kayaking in a creek behind Aftonshire Drive in a thickly forested area discovered King's body and alerted officers.

Investigators are still working to determine the manner of King's death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefort braggfayetteville newsmissing manbody founddeath investigationfort bragg news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Brian Laundrie's father arrives at Florida reserve to help search
'A good woman:' Mother of 1-year-old among 3 found dead in Dunn motel
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News