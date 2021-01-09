Johnston County deputy seriously injured, pickup driver killed in crash along US-301

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured and a pickup driver is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon near Micro.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 301 at Watson Road.
An eyewitness tells news-gathering partners at the Johnston County Report that the pickup truck pulled from a stop sign at the intersection directly into the path of the sheriff's cruise traveling northbound on Highway 301.
The pickup truck overturned on its side while the patrol car came to a rest off the roadway on the left side of the highway.
The pickup driver, who has not been identified at this time, died at the scene. The deputy sheriff sustained serious injuries and was taken to WakeMed hospital.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
