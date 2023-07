Six people were in the home and were able to get out safely.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews say fireworks are to blame for damage to a Johnston County home.

Chopper 11 captured the aftermath on Myrtle Road in Selma.

Officials say discarded fireworks ignited the blaze.