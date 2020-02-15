2 toddlers, 2 men hospitalized after Johnston County fire

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two toddlers and two men were rushed to the hospital after a Friday afternoon house fire in Johnston County.Crews responded to the scene of a fire along the 700 block of Winding Oak Way around 4 p.m., the fire was extinguished by 5 p.m.Fire Marshals said the fire started at the back of the house but have not been able to determine the cause of the fire.The four who were rushed to the hospital were taken in for minor smoke inhalation.