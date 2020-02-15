2 toddlers, 2 men hospitalized after Johnston County fire

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two toddlers and two men were rushed to the hospital after a Friday afternoon house fire in Johnston County.

Crews responded to the scene of a fire along the 700 block of Winding Oak Way around 4 p.m., the fire was extinguished by 5 p.m.

Fire Marshals said the fire started at the back of the house but have not been able to determine the cause of the fire.

The four who were rushed to the hospital were taken in for minor smoke inhalation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyfirehouse firejohnston county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News