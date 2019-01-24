Johnston County mother missing for 3 weeks

A Johnston County mother is the focus of a multi-state search.Johnston County investigators said Megan Amanda Fuller was last seen Jan. 4 in Wilson's Mills.Since then, she hasn't been in contact with her family or her 7-year-old son.Investigators said her cellphone was tracked to Tennessee, but she has no friends or family there.Her loved ones are worried sick.If you have any information about where Fuller may be, contact police immediately.