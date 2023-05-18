Johnston County man fatally shot after altercation, sheriff says

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that it is investigating the shooting death of a Princeton man.

The investigation started just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Progressive Church Road.

Deputies spoke there to a 73-year-old man who said he had made the 911 call. The man, a Wayne County resident, told deputies that he got into an altercation with William Ronnie Oliver Jr., 47, who lived at the Princeton home.

Deputies said that the man told them he shot Oliver, who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said it is consulting with the Johnston County District Attorney's Office as the investigation continues.